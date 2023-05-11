Federal Cabinet Okays Sale of Embassy Building in Washington for $7.1 Million

The federal cabinet endorsed the sale of the old Pakistan Chancery (embassy) building on R Street in Washington, DC, for an offer of $7.1 million.

On Wednesday, a federal cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was informed that an offer of 7.1 million dollars had been received for the Pakistan Chancery building in Washington D.C, reported Business Recorder.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet also approved the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Energy on April 28, 2023, as well as the decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee on April 28 and May 10.

Regarding matters unrelated to the occasion, the premier informed the Cabinet about his visit to the UK, which he described as very successful.

The old chancery building on R Street in northwest Washington has a “historical status”. In November 2021, the cabinet then approved a proposal to auction the building, which had lost its diplomatic status and had only completed 60 percent of its renovation.

The building was no longer suitable for use, and the cabinet at the time approved the proposal to auction it transparently.