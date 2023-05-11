Federal Govt Directs Provinces to Complete Field Work of Digital Census By 15 May

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed provincial governments to complete the ongoing field operation of 7th Digital Population and Housing-2023 by May 15.

The Minister made these directions while chairing a Census Monitoring Committee (CMC) meeting to review progress over the ongoing exercise of Census Field Operation.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, Chief Census Commissioner, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Dr Naeem uz Zafar, provincial Chie Statistics, and other stakeholders.

ALSO READ How to Get Temporary Work Visa in Dubai

It is noted that on May 1 the government had extended the field operation of the 7th Population and Housing-2023 till May 15, 2023.

During the meeting, Chief Census Commissioner appraised the Minister on the progress of field operations and the targets achieved by the PBS since the deadline had extended on May 1. He informed the meeting that the Demographer Committee was constituted in pursuance of the decision of the 9th meeting of CMC for analysis is the demographic trends by studying the growth rate.

According to the official, the other factors in the abnormal blocks after detailed deliberations recommended opening those districts all over Pakistan for at least 10 days’ whose population growth is less than 1.5, while closing other districts above the average.

Accordingly, after approval of CMC the districts with a growth rate of less than 1.5 were closed all over Pakistan but on request of CM Sindh it remained open for enumeration from May 1 to 15.

The Planning Minister directed provincial Chief Commissioners to fill the gaps identified by the PBS and complete the exercise on May 15 which is the closing date of the exercise. “Finish this exercise on May 15 so that the Census report can be submitted to the CII for final approval, ” said the Minister, while reiterating that this is the national exercise and all eyes are on the government.

ALSO READ Pakistan Navy Receives Two State-of-the-Art Warships

The Minister further added that there should be no controversy over the huge exercise as the country is already facing the worst crisis while directing all the stakeholders to use all their resources to make this exercise successful.

The government has spent Rs 34 billion for this Digital Census and in order to ensure good governance, the government needs to have accurate data about the population and its distribution. It is noted that after sending a report to the CII Election Commission of Pakistan ECP will take four months for delimitation.