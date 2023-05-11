How to Get Temporary Work Visa in Dubai

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has transformed into a hub for international business and tourism, with Dubai emerging as the most popular city in trade, commerce, and investment.

UAE government has taken several steps to make living and working in the country, particularly in Dubai, easier for those intending to go there for a short-term project or probation period.

One of those steps is a one-mission work visa, which is designed for individuals recruited from other countries to complete a project or temporary job that requires a short stay in Dubai.

Getting this visa involves several requirements, including a contract from the hiring company that requires an individual’s expertise for a project or a job temporarily.

Here is all you need to know about the one-mission visa:

How to Apply

The application process for a one-mission visa is carried out by recruiting companies through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE).

ALSO READ Dubai Unveils New Tourist Site Where It Rains All Year

Required Documents

Firm’s trade license (copy).

Applicant’s photo and passport. The original passport must be submitted for a medical test.

Educational documents of the applicant.

Establishment card.

E-signature card.

Validity and Fee of a One-Mission Visa

A one-mission visa is valid for 90 days, with its fee ranging between AED 500-600. A deposit of AED 3,000 must also be submitted along with an AED 100 application fee.