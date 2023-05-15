Dubai to Get World’s First-Ever Bugatti Residences

The renowned French luxury carmaker, Bugatti, in collaboration with UAE’s Binghatti, is set to construct the world’s first Bugatti Residences in Dubai.

This project will offer the Bugatti lifestyle to residents, including extravagant parties, gourmet food, and a chance to mingle with highly esteemed drivers and celebrities, according to Binghatti’s statement in an email.

Binghatti also mentioned that the design of the homes will capture the peaceful and calm atmosphere of the French Riviera, making it a stunning architectural wonder in the center of Dubai.

The collaboration showcases a remarkable synergy between the two brands. Binghatti’s architectural prowess, known for its daring and intricate designs, aligns with Bugatti’s ability to revolutionize the automotive industry.

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, remarked that Muhammad Binghatti’s love for car design and luxury, along with his skill in creating amazing buildings, is a great fit for Bugatti’s branded homes.

He said that they want to make something that’s really outstanding and different, following Ettore Bugatti’s idea that comparing Bugatti to other things would make it seem less special.