Sajid Sadpara Makes Pakistan Proud by Making History on Mount Everest

Renowned Pakistani mountaineer, Sajid Sadpara, has successfully scaled Mount Everest in Nepal without the use of supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support.

With this achievement, he became the first Pakistani to accomplish such a feat to honor the memory of his late father, the legendary mountaineer Mohammad Ali Sadpara.

Sadpara wrote on Twitter, “History has been made as 1st Pakistani to be on the top of Everest; Solo, without the use of supplemental oxygen & personal sherpa assistance.”

Sadpara has summited several high peaks, including K2, Gasherbrum-I, and Gasherbrum-II in Pakistan, as well as Manaslu in Nepal, without using supplemental oxygen.

It is pertinent to mention that Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler scaled the tallest peak in World without supplemental oxygen support 45 years ago in 1978.

Meanwhile, Naila Kiani has become the second woman from Pakistan to summit Mount Everest and the first non-Nepalese to scale the peak this mountaineering season.

The mother of two has previously climbed Annapurna I in Nepal, K2, Gasherbrum I and II, and is now aiming to scale the 8,516m high Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain.

Kiani, who is also a professional boxer, and a banker in Dubai, gained prominence in 2018 after images of her wedding photoshoot at K2 Basecamp went viral on social media.

With this achievement, she has added another feather to her cap by becoming the only Pakistani woman to scale five eight-thousanders within a span of just two years.