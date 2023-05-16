Mickey Arthur Makes Bold Claim for Pakistan’s ODI World Cup Chances

Pakistan team director, Mickey Arthur, has claimed that the national team has the ability to win the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled in India in October-November.

In an interview, Arthur stated that the Men in Green have displayed outstanding performance in ODIs in the recent past and have the talent to become the next champions.

“I think the talent in the Pakistan team is fantastic, and I am excited to see how far they can go. I am also really excited to play a role in those players’ development,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding the preparation for the World Cup, Arthur said that the coaching staff would focus on improving the middle-order and finishing abilities.

Mickey Arthur added that the national team possesses a quality bowling unit, but the one thing that needs to be improved is handling spinners in the middle of the innings.

When he was asked about the limited number of matches before the event, Arthur said that most cricketers would feature in county cricket, which would help them prepare.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi will be just down the road in Nottingham, we have got Hassan Ali over at Edgbaston, and Shadab Khan will be playing for Sussex,” Arthur added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Green Shirts have no ODI bilateral series before the marquee event as they will only feature in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

With the Asia Cup in doubt, PCB has started exploring backup plans for a triangular series involving South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ireland, or West Indies to prepare for the World Cup.