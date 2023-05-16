Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Agree to PCB’s Hybrid Asia Cup Model

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has claimed that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have no issues with playing as per the proposed hybrid model for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

In a recent statement, the PCB stated that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have confirmed availability for the hybrid model proposed by the PCB.

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Denies Calling Babar Azam an Average Player

Last week, the PCB proposed a new plan for hosting the event, as India plans to shift the venue to the UAE, Bangladesh, or Sri Lanka due to security concerns.

Under this plan, all the teams except India will play one match in Pakistan, and in the second phase, all teams, including India, will play their remaining matches in the UAE.

Yesterday, the PCB threatened to withdraw from the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in June if they oppose the proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup.

ALSO READ Pakistan Likely to Boycott Sri Lanka Test Series If Asia Cup Model is Opposed

Earlier this month, it was reported in the media that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had decided to move the tournament to Sri Lanka as India would not visit Pakistan.

It was also reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) received support from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricket boards to change the venue for the event.

However, the Sri Lankan board denied the reports and clarified that they had not received any message from the ACC or other cricket boards regarding hosting the event.