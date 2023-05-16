National Assembly Passes Contempt of Parliament Bill 2023

The Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023, was passed by the National Assembly. Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon presented the bill. The Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) has adjourned and will reconvene on Monday, 10 July, at 5 pm.

The bill provides for imprisonment ranging from 2 to 6 years and a fine of one million rupees for individuals found guilty of contempt. This law applies to government and state institution officials as well as the general public.

A parliamentary committee composed of 24 members with equal representation from the opposition and treasury benches will be established. This committee will investigate cases brought before it.

MNA Noon expressed satisfaction that anyone who disrespects the parliament in the future will face consequences. He mentioned that lawmakers had dedicated four years of effort to develop this bill with full support from the members of the Standing Committee and other House members.

The Contempt of Parliament Act is a law that allows Parliament to punish individuals for actions that obstruct or impede its work or show disrespect towards it. This law is intended to protect the integrity and authority of parliament and ensure that it can carry out its duties without interference.