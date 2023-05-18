Govt to Train 1 Million IT Graduates in Artificial Intelligence

The federal government has decided to train 1 million IT graduates in Artificial Intelligence and Allied Technologies by 2027.

According to the IA policy document, a sustainable model will be prepared and 10,000 new trainers will be required to impart high-impact AI and Allied Technologies education.

According to the document, the survey conducted by MoITT in 2022 shows currently there is less than 10 percent of the workforce working in computing and IT is skilled in AI and Allied Technologies.

ALSO READ MCB Bank to Upgrade Over 1,000 ATMs Countrywide

The document added that a comprehensive program regarding public awareness of AI & allied technologies shall be undertaken at the national level to achieve a widespread awareness of 90 percent of the public with internet access.

This program under the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence & Allied Technologies (CoEAI) shall undertake curriculum revision at all levels of education, training of the existing workforce, and specialized programs for marginalized women and Persons with disabilities.

According to IA Policy, the federal government will initiate an awareness program of applied AI for all Grade 12 to Grade 22 employees, including technocrats and other allied staff working in different departments and institutions at federal and provincial levels.

It will introduce a skill development drive for public sector employees in AI and Allied Technologies with a target to train at least 70 percent of existing employees working in the IT and AI potential sectors and 100 percent of new inductees.

According to the document, the government will fund at least 1,000 Artificial Intelligence-led R&D initiatives in academia and the private sector via fiscal and non-fiscal support.

All research students undertaking applied research in AI and Allied technologies will be able to apply for funding support, publication fee, and travel grants based on the competitive criteria to support publishing in high-impact factor journals and conferences to achieve global recognition. By 2026 the government will help to file over 2,000 patents in AI-led products and solutions from Pakistan.

ALSO READ FFC Energy Wind Power Plant Celebrates Decade of Excellence

According to the IA Policy draft, the government will establish the National AI Fund for supporting Hi-Tech initiatives in AI and Allied Technologies nationwide as a spin-off of Ignite Technology Fund. The government will also develop a Center of Excellence in AI (CoEAI) in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad with Auxiliary AI Centers in Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gilgit for harnessing AI and Allied Technologies