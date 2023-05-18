MCB Bank to Upgrade Over 1,000 ATMs Countrywide

MCB Bank Limited (MCB), one of Pakistan’s leading banks, to invest in its infrastructure with the launch of a project of upgrading its existing ATM network, with over 1,000 ATMs to be transformed into state-of-the-art across touchpoints in 500 cities nationwide.

The new ATMs are equipped with advanced features making transactions faster, more secure, and easier than ever before. The Bank celebrated the commencement of the project with an inauguration ceremony held at the MCB Bank principal office.

President & CEO of MCB Bank, Shoaib Mumtaz formally launched the project of ATM upgradation by cutting a ribbon. The event was attended by Chief Digital Officer, Mr. Shahzad Ishaq, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Hammad Khalid, CEO of Innovative Pakistan, Naveed Ali Baig, CEO of TouchPoint, Tabish Sabah, and other senior representatives from MCB Bank, Innovative Pakistan, and Touch Point.

On the occasion, Shoaib Mumtaz emphasized MCB Bank’s unwavering commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers. “Our customers’ satisfaction is at the core of everything we do, and this technology upgrade reflects our commitment to providing them with the best experience. We believe that this modern ATM upgrade will not only improve customer experience but also drive operational efficiencies and enhance security” he said.

MCB Bank is one of the largest & most innovative banks in Pakistan. The Bank operates a strong and vast network of over 1,400 branches and over 1,450 ATMs in Pakistan and 11 overseas branches. With a customer base of over 8 million, MCB leads the banking & financial services sector in Pakistan and customers across the globe have 24/7 access to MCB Bank via our innovative and accessible Digital Banking Services.