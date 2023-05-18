HTC U23 Pro Launched With 108MP Camera VR Support and More

HTC has not given up on smartphones just yet and the new U23 Pro is here to prove that. The company’s latest mid-ranger has arrived in Taiwan for a starting price of $550 and it continues the legacy of HTC’s Viverse VR compatibility.

Design and Display

Upfront, there is a 6.7-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen features tiny bezels all around, except for the sizable chin. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and there is a fingerprint sensor on the side atop the power button for quick unlocks.

It also has IP67 water and dust resistance.

Internals and Software

The HTC U23 Pro draws its power from a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip that comes with 8 to 12 GB RAM options and only a single 256 GB memory variant. There is also a memory card slot for storage expansion.

The phone boots Android 13 OS out of the box.

Cameras

The primary camera setup includes a 108MP main sensor equipped with OIS for steady videos and photos. There is also an 8MP ultrawide unit, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor alongside the main camera. This camera can record 4K videos at 30 FPS.

The selfie camera is a 32MP unit capable of 1080p video clips.

Battery and Pricing

HTC U23 Pro is one of those rare mid-rangers that come with wireless charging. This is on top of a 4,600 mAh battery and there is 3oW wired charging support as well as reverse wired and wireless charging.

As mentioned earlier, the HTC U23 Pro has a starting price of $550.

HTC U23 Pro Specifications