Afghanistan, Nepal Ready to Play Asia Cup as Per PCB’s Proposed Model

Afghanistan and Nepal have expressed their willingness to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as per the proposed hybrid model.

As per media reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has disclosed that both cricket boards have confirmed their availability for the hybrid model suggested by the PCB.

Yesterday, it was reported that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have no issue with playing the first phase in Pakistan before moving the second phase to a neutral venue.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has raised concerns about relocating the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 from Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is not willing to play Asia Cup 2023 matches in UAE due to hot weather. Their players are also not ready to play there,” media reports said.

It is important to note that Najam Sethi has proposed a hybrid model to conduct the event in two phases after BCCI refused to visit Pakistan due to security concerns.

In the first plan of the proposed model, the Men in Blue will play all their matches at a neutral venue, while the remaining Asia Cup matches will be held in Pakistan.

Under the second plan, all teams except India will play one match in Pakistan, and in the second phase, all teams, including India, will play their remaining matches in the UAE.