STZA and IBA Karachi Join Forces to Empower Pakistan’s Technology Sector

The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) and the Center for Executive Education at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to foster the growth and development of Pakistan’s technology sector.

With IBA’s renowned expertise in high-level management education and training, this collaboration with STZA is expected to catalyse the advancement of the nation’s technological landscape.

IBA Karachi has recently established a new office in Islamabad, expanding its reach across the country. The IBA’s Center for Executive Education (IBA CEE) is now operational at NIBAF in H-8, Islamabad. Azfar Manzoor, Chairman of the Special Technology Zones Authority, and Javaid Iqbal, CCO and Member of STZA, have warmly welcomed this initiative, expressing their enthusiasm for IBA’s decision to work with STZA.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director of the Institute, led a delegation from IBA, which included Dr. Abdullah Zafar Sheikh, Dean of the School of Business Studies, Dr. Asad Ilyas, Registrar of IBA, and Kamran Bilgrami, Director of IBA CEE. The delegation conveyed their admiration for the vision and initiatives put forth by the Special Technology Zones Authority.

Dr. Zaidi reiterated his unwavering support and commitment to collaborative efforts in establishing a globally competitive knowledge ecosystem within Pakistan. Through the strengths and expertise of both institutions, IBA aims to create an environment that fosters innovation, drives economic growth, and positions Pakistan as a leading player in the global technology sector.

“The IBA-CEE will play a pivotal role in delivering high-quality training and education to entrepreneurs, business leaders, and technology organizations across Pakistan,” said Azfar Manzoor, Chairman of STZA. He further added, “The center will assist these organizations in formulating intelligent business strategies to enhance their efficiency and competitiveness in the global market.”

Javaid Iqbal, Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “The partnership between the Special Technology Zones Authority and IBA Karachi represents a remarkable step forward in nurturing Pakistan’s technology sector. It demonstrates a shared vision to empower entrepreneurs, equip business leaders with the necessary skills, and elevate the country’s technology organizations to new heights.”

This strategic collaboration is poised to significantly contribute to the nation’s progress by building a robust knowledge ecosystem to equip the country’s entrepreneurs, technology leaders, founders and startup teams with high-quality, industry-relevant executive education, training, and skills for all tiers of management.

The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) is a federal organization created under the STZA Act 2021. It is dedicated to promoting and facilitating the technology sector in Pakistan. Functioning as a regulatory body, the authority creates an enabling environment for technology-driven businesses, fosters innovation, and attracts foreign investment. The STZA aims to position Pakistan as a global technology hub by establishing state-of-the-art technology zones across the country.

IBA Karachi has been offering Professional Development Programs since its inception in 1955, and the Center for Executive Education (CEE) was formally established in 2004. With a strong network of local and global faculty members and collaborations, IBA CEE currently offers capacity-building programs in several cities for enterprises, public sector organizations, and family businesses.