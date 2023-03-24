STZA and NTC Meet to Strengthen Technology Ecosystem in Pakistan

The National Technology Council (NTC) of the Pakistan Higher Education Commission (HEC) led by Chairman Syed Imtiaz Hussain Gilani, held a productive working meeting with the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) in Islamabad.

The agenda of the meeting was to deliberate on contemporary challenges including tech infrastructure, human capital, rural inclusion, job creation, technology curricula, training programs, and collaborations between academia, industry, and government.

Chairman STZA, Azfar Manzoor, expressed his satisfaction in hosting the delegation and working with NTC to advance the technology sector in Pakistan.

He further stated that the collaboration has the potential to make a significant impact on Pakistan’s technology sector and enhance its global competitiveness and emphasized stakeholder collaboration to pave the way for Pakistan to become a leading hub for technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

In line with its mission to create a conducive environment for local and international technology organizations, STZA Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Javaid Iqbal, briefed the delegation on the authority’s efforts to provide incentives, licensing, and digital one-window support.

He emphasized the need to align human capital development with emerging trends in the tech industry and provide boot camps and rapid enablement degree programs for technology students across Pakistan.

Chairman NTC, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Gilani, expressed his support for STZA and emphasized the potential of a partnership between the two organizations in addressing the challenges faced by Pakistan’s technology sector and unlocking its growth potential.

Both organizations agreed to continue regular engagements and consultations to develop synergies at all functional levels to support each other and jointly formulate a path for a tech-driven economic future for the country.