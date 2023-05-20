Usama Mir to Play for Worcestershire in England’s T20 Blast

Worcestershire Rapids has signed Pakistan international leg spinner Usama Mir, one of the stars of the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), for the opening three matches of the 2023 Vitality Blast.

Usama is available for the away game with Northamptonshire Steelbacks (May 24) and the home fixtures with Yorkshire Vikings (May 26) and Leicestershire Foxes (May 29).

The 27-year-old is available to provide cover for Mitchell Santner for those games should his side Chennai Super Kings qualify for the latter stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Usama will be reunited with Central Punjab teammate Azhar Ali at New Road, who play together in Pakistan’s first-class tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In that competition, he returned his career-best first-class figures of 6-91 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last October.

Usama made his debut for Pakistan in an ODI against New Zealand in January, and he has featured in a total of six 50-over internationals, all against the Black Caps.

He has taken ten wickets at an economy rate of 5.29, with a best of 4-43 in Karachi earlier this month.

Usama also significantly impacted the 2023 PSL and finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.93.

He helped his side Multan Sultans to reach the final, and he had figures of 3-24 against Lahore Qalandars only to lose out on title glory by one run.

Usama was also part of the Muzzaffarabad Tigers team, which reached the final of the 2021 Kashmir Premier League and had his side’s best bowling figures of 2-25.

But again, he had to settle for a runners-up medal against Rawalakot Hawks, which included Worcestershire’s Kashif Ali.

Worcestershire Cricket Steering Group Chair Paul Pridgeon confirmed: “We have signed Usama Mir for the first three games of the Blast following Mitchell Santner’s side reaching the knockout stages of the IPL.

“He is a leg spinner who bats a bit, and he is already the country. He is playing club cricket for Colwyn Bay and got 140 odd for them on Saturday.

“He has played the last six ODIs for Pakistan and made a good impression, and he has also had a good impact in the most recent Pakistan Super League, which is a good pedigree.

“We hope that Usama can help us get off to a good start in the Blast before Mitchell joins us for the rest of the competition.