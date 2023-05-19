ICC Ups the Ante to Include Cricket in Olympics

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is making significant efforts to include cricket in the Olympics, stating that it could generate substantial revenues from the Indian market.

The ICC believes that by introducing cricket to the Olympics, it could earn media rights revenues ranging from $130 to $260 million, with the potential to attract a vast audience in India.

For the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, the ICC has limited the media rights for the Indian market to a maximum of $31 million. However, the global cricket governing body acknowledges that there are over one billion cricket fans worldwide, making a strong case for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympic Games.

Chairman of the ICC, Greg Barclay, stated that 90% of cricket enthusiasts desire to see the sport featured in the Olympics.

The desire for cricket’s Olympic inclusion has been expressed by Eric Garcetti, former Mayor of Los Angeles and current U.S. Ambassador to India, who aims to bring cricket to the Los Angeles Olympics. Ambassador Garcetti emphasized America’s eagerness to include cricket in the prestigious sporting event.

Under the ICC committee’s recommendation, six men’s and six women’s cricket teams would compete in the Twenty20 format at the Olympics. The final decision regarding cricket’s inclusion will be made during the ICC meeting in Mumbai in October.