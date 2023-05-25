India Agrees to Participate in Asia Cup Under PCB’s Proposed Plan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Jay Shah, has agreed to participate in the Asia Cup 2023 according to the hybrid plan proposed by the PCB.

According to media reports, four matches of the mega event will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, while the remaining matches will take place at a neutral venue.

This decision comes after the PCB successfully gained support from Asian teams for their recommended approach to host the tournament using the hybrid plan.

Last week, it was reported that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal have already confirmed their participation in the hybrid model proposed by the cricket board.

However, the BCCI has attached a condition to their agreement with the plan, as they are seeking written assurance from Pakistan regarding a visit to India for the World Cup 2023.

PCB has presented two options under a hybrid model. The first option proposes India playing their matches at a neutral venue, while all other matches would be hosted in Pakistan.

The second plan entails dividing the event into two phases. The initial phase would be conducted in Pakistan, excluding India, while the second phase would be held in UAE.