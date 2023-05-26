Below Normal Temperatures Predicted During Upcoming Rainfall Spell

More wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is expected in upper and central parts during the next week with occasional gaps, with temperatures likely to remain normal to below normal, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to the latest PMD advisory, another westerly wave is likely to enter the western and upper parts of the country on 28 May and is likely to persist till 31st May.

ALSO READ Popular WWE Superstar Visits Kaaba, Calls It His Biggest Achievement

Under the influence of this weather system, wind-dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qilla Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Noshki, Naseerabad, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar & Sibbi), Sindh (Sukkur, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur & Larkana), Punjab (Layyah, Bhakkar, D.G khan, Rajanpur, R.Y khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Okara & Pakpattan) on 28 and 30 May.

Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain with a few hailstorms (Isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana, Mandi Bahauddin, Khushab, Mianwali, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Lahore & Jhelum from 28 to 31 May with occasional gaps.

ALSO READ China is No Longer the Most Populous Country

Possible Impacts and Advice:

Dust storm/wind storm may cause damage to lose structure and standing crops in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh and Kashmir during 28 to 30 May.

Farmers are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period. Tourists are advised to plan their activities accordingly.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during the dust storm/wind-thunderstorm.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.