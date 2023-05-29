Punjab to Establish Residential Management Committees in Private Housing Societies

A delegation from the Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan (ABAD) recently met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the CM’s Office to discuss the challenges faced by the construction industry and propose solutions for its promotion.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Naqvi assured the delegation that he would enforce actionable proposals to support the construction industry. It was decided to review the building laws in consultation with experts from the construction industry.

One of the proposals discussed was the establishment of Residential Management Committees in private housing societies. Chief Minister Naqvi emphasized the importance of revitalizing the construction industry to restore employment opportunities for thousands of people.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Naqvi directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other institutions to focus on making building laws more accessible to the public. A committee, led by Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA, was formed to gather input from stakeholders and formulate final recommendations.

The delegation included Gohar Ijaz, Engineer Akbar Sheikh, Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, Sheraz J Manoo, Ayub Sabir Izhar, and others. Commissioner Lahore division/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also participated in the meeting.

In a separate meeting, President of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Rana Intizar Hussain led a delegation to discuss the issues faced by the lawyer community with Chief Minister Naqvi.

Chief Minister Naqvi assured the delegation that the problems of the lawyer community would be addressed on a priority basis. He expressed his commitment to improving the treatment facilities at hospitals dedicated to serving the lawyer community and mentioned his intention to visit the hospital soon.

Chief Minister Naqvi also expressed his willingness to review the construction of a parking plaza outside Aiwan-e-Adal to alleviate traffic and parking problems. He directed the deputy commissioner to allocate land for the parking plaza, assuring the delegation that the government would take necessary steps to support the lawyers.

The LHCBA delegation included Senior Vice-President Asif Amin Goraya, Vice-President Nadeem Anjum Khan, Vice-President Model Town Courts Hadi Hussain Bhatti, Vice-President Cantt Courts Farrukh Ahmad Khan, Secretary General Malik Kafeel Khokhar, Secretary Omar Waqas Warraich, and others.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Law, CCPO Lahore, and Deputy Commissioner were also present during the meetings.