Dubai World Trade Center Created 48,000+ Jobs in 2022

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has revealed that its annual events generated a whopping $3.55 billion (AED 13 billion) for Dubai’s economy last year. Out of which, $2.03 billion (AED 7.45 billion) directly contributed to the emirate’s GDP.

According to the DWTC’s 2022 Economic Impact Assessment Report, the total economic output from its meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) business services and related sectors more than doubled, reaching $2.55 billion.

As the UAE’s leading event venue and the largest in the region, DWTC played an important role in creating over 48,000 jobs, showing a remarkable 110% rise compared to the previous year. These events boosted disposable household income by $651 million.

DWTC hosts famous exhibitions like Gitex Global Gulfood, Arabian Travel Market, and Arab Health. These events generate a significant amount of economic activity, benefiting sectors such as hospitality, retail, aviation, travel, and tourism.

According to the Director-General of DWTC Authority, Helal Saeed Almarri, Dubai’s ability to attract businesses and talented individuals from around the world is further boosted by DWTC.

It provides a space for collaboration, innovation, and the showcasing of cutting-edge products and services to global markets.

In 2022, DWTC organized 63 mega events with over 2,000 attendees, marking a significant 26% increase from the previous year. These events attracted nearly 1.2 million attendees, with 40% coming from international markets, representing a 49% rise.