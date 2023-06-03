Shaheen Afridi Showcases His Batting Prowess With 4 Sixes Against Kiwi Bowler [Video]

Star Pakistani cricketer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, once again demonstrated his hard-hitting skills with the bat by leading his team to set a formidable target in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast in England.

Representing Nottinghamshire, Shaheen scored a quick 29 runs off 11 balls, which included one boundary and four maximums, helping the side post a total of 227 runs.

In the 16th over, the left-handed batter smashed four sixes against New Zealand spinner, Michael Bracewell, effectively accelerating the innings at Trent Bridge Ground.

Nottinghamshire won the match by 56 runs after Worcestershire bundled out on 170 thanks to Steven Mullaney, who took two wickets while conceding just 28 runs.

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old cricketer smashed a straight six in the last over to successfully chase the total in a thrilling finish against Durham at Riverside Ground.

It is worth noting that the left-handed cricketer has been making headlines for his hard-hitting ability since his impressive performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During the PSL 8 final match, Shaheen scored a blistering 44* off just 15 balls, which included two fours and five sixes, helping his side amass a big total of 200 runs.