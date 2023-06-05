All You Need to Know About Redmi 12

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, introduced the Redmi 12C powered by Helio G85 chipset in December of last year.

While a specific launch date for the Redmi 12 has not been officially disclosed by the Chinese brand, an inadvertent listing on the website of its Portuguese division unveiled the smartphone’s specifications, design, and price before being taken down.

Fortunately, thanks to the vigilance of Twitter user @kacskrz and the insights shared by the German blog WinFuture, we know what’s coming with Redmi 12.

This upcoming device will feature a 6.79-inch 1080p LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, accompanied by a centrally located punch-hole housing an 8MP selfie camera. On the rear, the Redmi 12 will showcase a triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro/depth module.

Equipped with a Helio G88 SoC, the Redmi 12 will offer reliable performance, complimented by either 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM. Storage options will include 128 GB or 256 GB, with the flexibility to expand up to a massive 1 TB using a microSD card.

This smartphone will feature a sizable 5,000 mAh battery, which can be conveniently charged through its USB-C port at up to 18W, deviating from the previously rumored 33W charging speed.

Additionally, the Redmi 12 boasts several noteworthy features, including an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance, NFC capabilities, an IR Blaster for remote control functionality, and Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity.

The Redmi 12 will be available in multiple color options. Although WinFuture suggests a price of €199, Xiaomi Portugal’s website disclosed a slightly higher price of €209.99. It is likely that the €199 price point corresponds to the base model, featuring 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.