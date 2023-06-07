Govt Announces 1,600 Scholarships for Students from Beyond the Border

The federal government has announced the approval of scholarships for students from Indian Occupied Kashmir as part of its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The ongoing program, which commenced in May 2019, aims to provide educational opportunities to students from the region.

Under the Prime Minister’s directive, a total of 1,600 scholarships will be awarded to deserving students from Indian Occupied Kashmir. The program has been allocated a total budget of Rs. 2.054 billion, with an estimated expenditure of Rs. 1.07 billion by 30 June 2023.

The government plans to carry forward a balance of Rs. 984.225 million from the previous allocation to support the program beyond June 2023.

According to the official document available with ProPakistani, the proposed budget allocation for the scholarship program in the PSDP 2023-24 is Rs. 200 million.

The scholarship program serves as a means to enable students from Indian Occupied Kashmir to pursue higher education and contribute to their personal growth and the development of their communities.

By removing financial barriers, these scholarships will create a more inclusive and equitable educational environment.