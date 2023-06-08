Finance Minister Unveils Economic Survey for FY23

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is presenting the Economic Survey for the outgoing fiscal year (FY23) at a press conference in Islamabad.

According to the finance minister, the country registered gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 0.29 percent for FY23 against the target of 5 percent.

Growth targets missed

The agriculture sector registered a growth of 1.55 percent, industry slumped by 2.94 percent while the services sector posted a growth of 0.86 percent. More importantly, all three sectors missed the growth target by a wide margin.

Inflation

The average CPI Inflation rate for the Jul-May FY23 period came in at 29.2 percent against 11.3 percent in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The inflationary pressures are emanating from weaker exchange rate, supply disruptions created by flood damages, higher global food prices, and broader tariff reforms for both electricity and fuels.

Per capita income

The per capita income stood at $1,568 in FY23 compared to $1,765 last year, down 11.2 percent due to currency depreciation, lower growth, and rising population.

This is a developing story.