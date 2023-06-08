Maryam Abbas Becomes First Pakistani to Win This Prestigious Design Award

Maryam Abbas, an Industrial Design graduate from NUST, has been honored with the esteemed Muse Design Award for her thesis project, NEUROCLE. She has been awarded the “Silver Winner” title, making her the first Pakistani student to receive this honor.

The award, which recognizes exceptional achievements in design, serves as a milestone in both Abbas’s career and the field of design in Pakistan.

The Muse Design Award, an international competition organized by the International Awards Associates (IAA), recognizes innovative creations and outstanding talent across various design disciplines.

Abbas’s NEUROCLE stood out among the entries, as it addresses a pressing need in the realm of therapy assistive toys.

NEUROCLE is a therapy assistive toy designed to cater to the unique needs of children with Hemiplegic Cerebral Palsy. The device is a valuable tool in enhancing posture, grip strength, muscle development, and gross and fine motor skills in affected children.

This innovative creation showcases Abbas’s dedication to utilizing design for the betterment of society.

About the Muse Design Awards

The Muse Design Awards, organized by IAA, serves as a prestigious platform recognizing exceptional achievements in the field of design.

The competition celebrates innovative creations, breakthrough designs, and outstanding talent across various design disciplines, promoting excellence and creativity in the global design community.