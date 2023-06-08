PM’s Youth Program Launches Competition for Young Entrepreneurs

The Prime Minister (PM)’s Youth Program has recently unveiled the ‘Pitching Idea Competition.’ This event offers the opportunity for new business ideas to win a grant of up to Rs. 2 million. Described as the largest competition of its kind, it aims to promote startup growth.

Winners will not only receive a substantial grant but also be given a six-month workspace to develop their ideas. They will have access to essential resources to create prototypes and the opportunity to network with influential investors, potentially leading to successful partnerships and future funding.

In addition, the most outstanding startup will be awarded the prestigious PM’s National Innovation Award, providing well-deserved recognition and inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs.

The competition is scheduled to take place on 13, 14, and 15 June 2023, at NUST H-12 in Islamabad. It offers a platform for young entrepreneurs to present their ideas and potentially secure funding and support. The main goal of this event is to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth, enabling them to contribute to Pakistan’s economic development.