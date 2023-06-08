HEC to Receive Rs. 59 Billion+ for Nationwide Projects

The federal government has decided to allocate Rs. 59.7 billion in funding to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for countrywide projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2023-24.

According to official documents available with ProPakistani, HEC will conduct various projects, totaling over Rs. 406 billion in approved costs. Looking ahead to the upcoming fiscal year, the government is expected to allocate Rs. 59.7 billion to HEC.

Currently, HEC is overseeing a total of 165 projects, comprising 26 new schemes and 139 ongoing ones. Among the new schemes are the development of the National Centre for Quantum Computing, the National Center for Manufacturing, the National Center for Brand Development, the Institute of Sports, the National Growth Center, the National Center for Nanotechnology, and several other projects.

In addition, plans are underway to establish a new Lahore College for Women University campus at Kala Shah Kaku in Lahore, with an approved cost of Rs. 1.77 billion. It is anticipated that Rs. 100 million will be allocated in the upcoming PSDP 2023-24.

Furthermore, the construction of the Institute of Science and Technology in Bahawalpur, at an approved cost of Rs. 2.2 billion, is in progress, with an expected allocation of Rs. 300 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

Moreover, HEC will receive Rs. 600 million for the establishment of the National Cyber Security Academy, with Rs. 150 million granted in the PSDP 2023-24. The federal government is also set to allocate Rs. 500 million to improve academic facilities at NED University Karachi.

A scholarship program for students from Gilgit-Baltistan, with an approved cost of Rs. 648.676 million, will also be launched, and Rs. 120.8 million will be granted in the next fiscal year.

Aside from these projects, HEC is working on several other projects, involving the upgradation of infrastructure in existing educational institutes and the launching of scholarship programs for overlooked regions.