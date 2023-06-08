Population of Donkeys in Pakistan Witnesses an Increase This Year Again

The population of donkeys in Pakistan has increased from 5.7 million to 5.8 million during the previous fiscal year, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2022-23, released on Thursday.

This steady rise in the donkey population has been observed over the last few years, with 5.5 million in 2019-20 and 5.6 million in 2020-21.

In terms of global donkey populations, Pakistan ranks third, following Ethiopia, which has the second-largest population, and China, which boasts the largest number of donkeys.

Reports surfaced last year suggesting that Pakistan planned to export donkeys and dogs to China due to its substantial donkey population.

ALSO READ PIA Increases Direct Flights to Gilgit Before Summer Holidays

He took to Twitter and stated that no decision had been made regarding the export of donkeys or dogs to any country for any purpose. He also cautioned against spreading false news on this matter.

The reason China imports donkeys from other countries is that its demand for donkeys exceeds its supply. China sources at least two million donkeys locally and the remaining three million from abroad.