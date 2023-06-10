PCB Keen to Organize Series Before World Cup: Bradburn

Head coach Grant Bradburn has shed light on the ongoing preparations of the national cricket team for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup in 2023.

Bradburn emphasized the importance of securing more matches to ensure the readiness of the Men in Green for the mega event.

The head coach further disclosed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been actively arranging matches in the lead-up to the critical 50-over season.

Bradburn added that PCB is diligently working to organize fixtures that will provide the team with ample game time, enabling them to fine-tune their skills and strategies.

Recognizing the workload on fast bowlers, Bradburn acknowledged the need to manage them effectively to prevent injuries, particularly before the mega-events.

He said that players have been granted permission to participate in county cricket, a move aimed at improving their skills and exposing them to different playing conditions.

Bradburn remarked that PCB organizes the camp to facilitate the development of younger talent by providing them with the opportunity to learn from experienced players.

He said the primary objective of the camp is to address weaknesses in the middle-order batting, which has been a concern in recent times, and enhance the skills of the players.

Bradburn expressed his ambition to create a better side and set his sights on winning both the marquee events, as well as securing a spot in the final of the Test Championship.