New Budget As Per IMF Framework: State Minister Finance and Revenue

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwala at Parliament House today, where the committee members reviewed the Finance Bill 2023.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha informed the committee that the new budget has been designed as per the framework of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

She also praised the coalition government for saving the country from default and termed it a ‘huge success’.

Briefing the committee on requisite budget details, Pasha said the new budget includes measures to generate GDP growth and employment opportunities in the country.

She explained that tax measures worth Rs. 223 billion have been undertaken in the new budget. Recalling the promulgation of the Supplementary Finance Bill 2023 in February, the state minister said the money bill was initially implemented for four months, but the same measures will stay in effect for the full fiscal year 2023-24.

Pasha further stated that a Charter of Economy is urgently needed and asked all political stakeholders and other institutions to work together for the welfare of the country.

FBR

Briefing the meeting on the fiscal year budget 2023-24, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad explained that the new Rs. 223 billion tax measures will help achieve the tax machinery’s revenue target of Rs. 9,200 billion which would essentially help to meet all deficit requirements till the end of the fiscal year 2023-24.

He said tax relief of Rs. 23 billion is included in the budget, which means that the net volume of new tax measures next year stands at $200 billion, and 88 percent of the total (Rs. 175 billion) is the income tax revenue target. He added that the direct tax revenue is likely to increase in the new fiscal year.

Asim Ahmad added that while various steps have been taken for the convenience of Overseas Pakistanis, the new budget does not include any new amnesty scheme.

Chairman FBR further informed the committee that people will be allowed to bring in up to $100,000 from abroad without disclosing the source of income, but it would be necessary to bring the money via a banking channel.

The upper house of parliament will hold an extensive debate on the Finance Bill 2023 and make recommendations in another session.