Careem Announces a Reduction in Prices

Ride-hailing service Careem has announced a reduction in prices for Go Mini rides. You can now expect to see slightly cheaper fares on Go Mini rides while traveling across the city.

‘Go Mini’ is Careem’s most affordable ride tier which features older and smaller cars with no AC, but offers the cheapest rates after bikes.

Note that this is not a promo code or a limited-time offer as it is a permanent price reduction across the app. It is unclear which cities are getting this price reduction and how it affects peak factor rates. We have reached out to Careem for more details and will update this story once we get a response.

This announcement was passed around to Careem customers through promotional emails a few days ago. Although the email shares no details about the price reduction, the Careem smartphone app says that fares in Islamabad have reduced, so it is possible that the price reduction is only effective in Islamabad as of yet, but there is no confirmation from Careem yet.

Let us know in the comments if you are seeing reduced prices while using Careem.