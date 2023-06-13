FBR Tax Offices to Observe Extended Working Hours on June 24, 25

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that the field formations of Inland Revenue shall remain open on the last weekend before Eid ul Adha i.e. 24th and 25th of June, 2023 with normal working hours and till 8:00 pm on the last working day before Eid holidays to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties & taxes.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations on Monday, the Eid holidays will fall in the closing days of June 2023 due to which maximum of the revenues have to be collected before the Eid holidays because the businesses may not deposit duty and taxes in government exchequer in the closing days of June 2023.

Therefore, all LTOs/MTOs/CTOs/RTOs shall remain open on the last weekend before Eid ul Adha i.e. 24th and 25′ of June 2023 with normal working hours and till 8:00 pm on the last working day before the Eid holidays to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties & taxes. Moreover, offices will remain open on June 30, 2023, until midnight.

Keeping in view the different dynamics of each jurisdiction w.r.t target achievement, the respective Chief Commissioners are themselves expected to prudently decide regarding the opening or closure of their offices on the remaining weekends of June 2023, FBR added.