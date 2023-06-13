Pakistan Wins Low-Scoring Thriller in 1st Game of Women’s Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan women won a low-scoring thriller against Nepal in their opening match of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan women were put into bat first by Nepal in tricky conditions in Hong Kong. The batting lineup did not put much resistance in front of a disciplined bowling performance by Nepal. Shawaal Zulfiqar scored 26 while captain Fatima Sana added 16 in the lower order to take Pakistan to a low total of 87.

ALSO READ When the Stakes are High Virat Kohli Seems to Falter [Analysis]

While all looked lost for the girls in Green, the bowling attack took the game to their opponents in the second innings. A sensational performance by Tuba Hassan and Syeda Arooba Shah, both took two wickets, restricted Nepal to only 78, and handed Pakistan a crucial victory by eight runs in a thrilling match.

Anosha Nasir and Umm-e-Hani picked up one wicket each and gave away only 12 and 10 runs, respectively, as Pakistan tightened its grip on the match. Fatima Sana was sensational as well as she conceded 16 runs in her four 0vers including defending 17 runs in the final over of the match.

The Girls in Green will now play Hong Kong in their next match in the competition, which is set to be played on 15 June, before taking on arch-rivals India on 17 June.