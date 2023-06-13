PSG Furious as Kylian Mbappe Heads for a Shock Exit

Kylian Mbappé’s future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has taken a significant turn as the French superstar has reportedly informed the club of his decision not to trigger the option to extend his current contract until 2025.

This means that his current deal with PSG would expire in June 2024, leading to intense speculation about his next move. The decision by Mbappé has put PSG in a challenging position, with the club expressing their determination not to lose the prized forward on a free transfer.

Recognizing the potential consequences, PSG officials are now faced with two options: either convince the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to sign a new deal or explore the possibility of selling him this summer.

The news was shared by renowned football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, on his Twitter account.

The news has sent shockwaves through the footballing world, with many top clubs on high alert. Mbappé, at just 24 years old, is widely regarded as one of the best footballers in the world. His explosive pace, technical skills, and clinical finishing have made him a vital asset for both PSG and the French national team.

The decision by Mbappé raises questions about his future destination, with numerous top European clubs likely to be interested in securing his services. Real Madrid, in particular, have been long-time admirers of the young forward and have been linked with a potential move, with the saga extending over multiple transfer windows.

As the situation unfolds, football fans worldwide will be eagerly watching to see how PSG and Mbappé’s negotiations progress, and whether a new deal can be reached to keep the superstar in Paris or which club will the star forward decide to join instead.