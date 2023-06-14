Air Arabia Launches New Check-in Service in Sharjah

Sharjah-based carrier Air Arabia has recently launched a new city check-in facility in Muweilah, opposite Al Madinah Shopping Centre in Sharjah.

According to the airline’s announcement on Monday, this service will enhance the travel experience of passengers by providing a convenient and time-saving option.

Operating from 10 AM to 10 PM daily, the city check-in facility allows travelers to drop off their bags and collect their boarding passes at a location near them.

The main purpose of this service is to streamline the pre-flight process and eliminate the need for lengthy queues at the airport. Instead, passengers can head straight to their flight upon arrival, saving precious time in the process.

Passengers will be delighted to know that they can take advantage of this service within a flexible timeframe. They can check in and drop off their luggage anytime within 24 hours before their flight departure, up until 8 hours prior.

Furthermore, this facility offers additional services such as the ability to purchase extra baggage allowance, select preferred seats, or make changes to flight arrangements, providing passengers with even more flexibility and control over their travel plans.