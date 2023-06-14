Knowledge Platform Announces Fully Funded Scholarships for Japan

Knowledge Platform, a leading EdTech organization company specializing in innovative learning solutions, is proud to present the AFS Asia Kakehashi + Scholarship 2023.

This extraordinary opportunity offers two lucky Pakistani students a fully-funded chance to embark on a life-changing high school intercultural exchange program in Japan for 4-5 months.

As an esteemed affiliate of AFS Intercultural Programs, Knowledge Platform has been instrumental in providing Pakistani students with enriching experiences in Japan over the past five years. Now, they are thrilled to continue this tradition by offering the AFS Asia Kakehashi + Scholarship, designed to foster global perspectives, cultural understanding, and personal growth among young learners.

Omer Iqbal, COO of Knowledge Platform, expressed his enthusiasm about this opportunity, saying, “At Knowledge Platform, we believe in the power of education to shape minds and transcend borders. We are excited to present the AFS Asia Kakehashi + Scholarship, enabling Pakistani students to immerse themselves in a transformative intercultural exchange program in Japan. This scholarship represents our commitment to providing students with life-changing experiences and nurturing their growth as global citizens.”

The scholarship application process is simple and straightforward:

Complete the Application Form: Visit this form to complete the online application form.

Take the Online Test: Sign up here using the same email address from the application form and take the mandatory online test under the Asia Kakehashi + 2023 Scholarship Banner.

Applicants should ensure accuracy and completeness in their submissions, as incomplete applications will not be considered. The deadline for applications is June 15, 2023, so act swiftly to seize this remarkable opportunity.

The AFS Asia Kakehashi + Scholarship opens doors to personal transformation, intercultural experiences, and lifelong friendships. Knowledge Platform is committed to empowering students with global perspectives and nurturing their potential as future leaders in an interconnected world.

By participating in the high school intercultural exchange program, selected students will gain invaluable insights into Japanese culture, enhance their language skills, and develop a profound appreciation for diversity. This fully-funded scholarship initiative reflects Knowledge Platform’s dedication to fostering global citizenship and creating opportunities for educational excellence.

Join the ranks of previous scholarship recipients and embark on a journey that will shape your future. Don’t let this chance slip away – apply now and embrace the remarkable adventure that awaits you!