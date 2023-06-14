Death of 13-Year-Old Rape Victim Exposes Illegal Abortion Clinics in Peshawar

Last month, a 13-year-old girl named Gurria faced the harrowing ordeal of repeated rape. Distressed by abdominal pain and compelled to reveal her traumatic experience to her mother, they rushed to a hospital in Peshawar, where a devastating revelation awaited them. Gurria, six months pregnant, and her mother, overwhelmed with anguish, sought out an abortion clinic near their residence.

Gurria underwent the procedure, but it was marred by complications, leading to significant blood loss. Desperate to save her daughter, Gurria’s mother promptly took her to Lady Reading Hospital. Tragically, 47 hours later, on 26 May, Gurria succumbed to her injuries. The incident was reported to the police.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Muhammad Umar wasted no time in apprehending a 25-year-old man who confessed to the rape. Initially hesitant to disclose details about the abortion clinic, Gurria’s mother later provided information about it, leading to the arrest of those involved in the illegal operation. The outcome of their trial remains uncertain.

The prevalence of illegal abortion clinics in Peshawar is a well-known fact among law enforcement agencies.

According to Khushnood Zakirullah, a senior lawyer, there may be provisions for permitting abortions under strict regulations when the mother’s childbirth poses a significant risk. However, there is a proliferation of illegal clinics, compromising safety and raising concerns about law enforcement effectiveness.

Lawyers and information from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police reveal a disturbing trend of inadequate handling of rape cases. Convictions are infrequent, leaving numerous victims without justice. In the past year, the province has witnessed hundreds of reported rape cases, primarily affecting children.

Failure to effectively address rape cases has compelled victims to seek assistance from illegal clinics. Advocates for change assert that the police must intensify their efforts to prevent further tragedies and ensure justice for the victims.

Via Express Tribune