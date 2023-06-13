Samsung Galaxy A24, A34, and A54 Arrive in Pakistan Starting at Rs. 79,999

Samsung’s latest generation of A series phones has finally arrived in Pakistan three months after its global release. The lineup includes the ‘budget’ Galaxy A24, the mid-range Galaxy A34, and the high-end Galaxy A54.

These phones are now available in local stores in Pakistan and also some online retailers.

Samsung Galaxy A24

The Samsung Galaxy A24 starts at Rs. 79,999 and it is available in 4 GB/128 GB, 6 GB/128 GB, and 8 GB/128 GB memory options as well as all colors including Black, Lime Green, Blue Gradient, and Dark Red.

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G can be grabbed at a starting price of Rs. 135,000 and you can choose between 6 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/128 GB, and 8 GB/256 GB memory variants. The available colors are Lime, Graphite, Violet, and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy A54

Finally, the Galaxy A54 5G, the highest-end model in the series so far, starts at Rs. 156,999 for the 6 GB/128 GB model. Other memory options include 8 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/256 GB, and you can pick any color shown in the picture above (Lime, Graphite, Violet, and Silver).

All three phones in the series feature OIS support on their main cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging, and nearly the same 120Hz AMOLED displays (only the A24 has a 90Hz AMOLED screen).

The three phones also differ in terms of chipsets. The Galaxy A24 is powered by an Helio G99 SoC, while the higher-end models, the A34 and A54, feature a Dimensity 1080 chip and an Exynos 1380 SoC.