SAP Partnered with International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK)

SAP has partnered with International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK) to shift all its data onto cloud computing, deploying state-of-the-art cloud computing SAP software, S/4HANA Cloud solution, a market-leading intelligent ERP solution for cloud computing.

SAP in collaboration with Abacus Consulting, which is also SAP’s global partner, has transformed IPAK’s business processes by leveraging RISE with SAP to revamp the company’s digital landscape.

Abacus Consulting has accomplished the seamless deployment of SAP S/4HANA Cloud within a remarkable six-month timeframe. By implementing RISE with SAP, the company has successfully streamlined and modernized its operations, fostering innovation across various business functions such as Total Records, Cash Management, Data Services, Integration Services, and SAP Deployment Services, in addition to leveraging the cloud edition of RISE with SAP.

This strategic decision aligns with the prevailing trend of enterprises embracing a ‘Cloud-First’ approach, enabling them to significantly expedite their clients’ transformation journeys.

Fatima Asad-Said, Chief Executive Officer, Abacus Consulting Technology Ltd, said: “The changing technology landscape is driving enterprises to migrate on to the cloud and adapt to emerging technologies with agility and speed. IPAK Group recognizes the strategic importance of transforming through enabling environments that will ensure their sustainability and growth.

RISE with SAP is the best approach, recognized by IPAK leadership, and reflected strongly in their commitment to partnering with world-class leaders to realize their business transformation journey, thus creating great value for all stakeholders”.

Naveed Godil, Chief Executive Officer, International Packaging Films Ltd, also stated: “The company has continuously adapted to the demands of the modern era by proactively leveraging digital technologies to strengthen its core values. As part of this strategic vision, IPAK Group has embraced RISE with SAP as a key driver of growth in the cloud.

The successful implementation of this digital transformation has enabled IPAK Group to enhance transparency, accountability, and internal controls in its business transactions, empowering the company to achieve its objectives with greater efficiency.”

Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan, elaborated: “This is an important win for SAP cloud computing and a milestone in transforming the industry in Pakistan. The cloud solutions provided by SAP are the best in the world and will enable IPAK to leverage better controls and improved quality of service.