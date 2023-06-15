Crucial Update on Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Test Series

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is expected to announce the final schedule for the highly anticipated two-match Test series against Pakistan in the coming days.

The series, which will be part of the ICC Test Championship cycle 2023-25, is likely to commence on July 16, with Galle and Colombo as the possible venues for the matches.

According to the details, the board is keen to conclude the red-ball series before the start of the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), scheduled to begin on July 31.

Sources added that the series opener is most likely to be held from July 16 to 20 at either Galle or Colombo, while the second and final encounter will take place from July 24 to 28.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lanka board proposed holding the white-ball series to prepare for the upcoming events, but the PCB declined the proposal.

Last week, the PCB announced a training camp for the national bowling unit, which is currently taking place at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore (NHPC).

The spin bowling camp will conclude today, while the fast bowling camp will be held from June 16 to 21, with 13 spinners and 11 fast bowlers participating in the camp.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the PCB was expected to rest premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi during the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Considering the importance of the upcoming 50-over Asia Cup and World Cup 2023, the management committee is contemplating giving a break to their leading pacer.