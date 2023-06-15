DHA Issues Mandatory Evacuation Notices Due to Cyclone Biparjoy

As cyclone Biparjoy looms over the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), officials were faced with the decision of implementing either mandatory or voluntary evacuation measures until late Wednesday.

Eventually, the District South deputy commissioner’s office issued an order to the director of security at DHA, urging them to take precautionary steps for disaster mitigation in response to the alert issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

DHA was tasked with ensuring the safe evacuation of the public. Farrukh Rizvi, the DHA spokesperson, mentioned that initially, they had issued voluntary evacuation notices and awaited further instructions. Once the order for safe evacuation was given, they proceeded to issue mandatory notices for specific areas.

In regards to Emaar Pakistan, Rizvi explained that their construction is designed to withstand wind pressure and is situated at an elevated position above sea level. However, additional evacuation orders may be issued if the situation deteriorates.

DHA communicated the measures to residents through Twitter and urged those in areas facing imminent threats to evacuate. Furthermore, Mobile Relief and Recovery Centers (MRRCS) were established at various locations.

Dear Residents, Mobile Relief and Recovery Centres (MRRCS) at various locations in DHA have been activated. Residents may contact the following numbers: pic.twitter.com/NkcI4ymqDu — DHA Karachi Official (@DHAKarachiOfc) June 14, 2023

Residents were advised to stockpile clean water, minimize outdoor activities during the storm, and secure their solar panels. DHA took proactive steps by ensuring backup filling in completed areas and installing pumps along the seafront and at various intersections to drain water from the vicinity.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited different parts of the city to oversee the evacuation process following the storm warnings. He emphasized the high probability of heavy rainfall and strong winds hitting the city due to cyclone Biparjoy and assured that all civic agencies are on high alert.

Memon reported that numerous highly hazardous buildings have already been evacuated and many billboards have been dismantled. The director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority stated that evacuation for unsafe structures is still underway.

The commissioner appealed to residents residing in extremely dangerous buildings to evacuate immediately for their own safety.