More Cities in Punjab to Get Safe City Cameras Soon

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has given his approval for safe city projects in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala districts.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the CM in Lahore.

Emphasizing the importance of these projects, the CM directed the relevant authorities to take necessary measures for their prompt implementation in the three cities.

He highlighted that the launch of safe city projects would significantly enhance the law and order situation in these areas.

Earlier, in February, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had instructed the concerned authorities to implement effective reforms in the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Furthermore, a meeting led by the Federal Interior Minister took place at the PSCA. During the meeting, the Minister received a comprehensive briefing on anti-terrorism measures and the security of foreigners. The minister stressed the need to ensure foolproof security arrangements for both the general public and foreigners.