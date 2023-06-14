Council of Islamic Ideology Allows Women to Perform Hajj Without Mahram

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has approved women to go on Hajj without a mahram, under certain conditions. According to Fiqha Ja’fariyya, Maliki, and Shafi’i, Sharia law permits women to perform Hajj without a mahram. The Ministry of Religious Affairs asked for the council’s opinion on this matter.

The council states that if a woman does not expect any danger or corruption during her journey, she may go for Hajj without a mahram if her parents or husband allow it.

However, according to Hanafiyya and Hanbali fiqh, it is not mandatory for a woman to perform Hajj if she does not have a mahram.

Before allowing a woman to go on Hajj without a mahram, the Ministry of Religious Affairs must carefully check the group she plans to travel with. She should only be allowed to go on the pilgrimage after the group members have been confirmed to be trustworthy and honest.