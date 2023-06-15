Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd Halts Production With No Gas Due to Cyclone Threat

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (PSX: FFBL) has shut down its urea and ammonia plants due to the suspension of gas supply amid the Biparjoy cyclone threat, the company informed the Pakistani Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (PSX: SSGC) informed FFBL vide its letter dated June 13, 2023, that the forecasted cyclone/ stormy conditions have resulted in the non-availability of RLNG.

Considering the general shortage of indigenous gas, SSGCL would not be able to continue gas supplies to the Fertilizer & Industrial sector with effect from 14 June 2023 till further orders, the filing stated.

“Accordingly, Urea and Ammonia plants were shut down on 14th June 2023 and will resume operations as soon as possible, after gas supply is restored by SSGCL,” it said.

It further informed, “DAP plant will, however, continue operating till 16 June 2023 and if the gas supply is not restored by then, the DAP plant will shut down and will resume operations as soon as possible, after the gas supply is restored by SSGCL”.

Pertinently, SSGC sent notices of the gas shutdown to all industrial and CNG associations via e-mail on 13 June. Adhering to the government’s directives in view of the Biperjoy cyclone, the gas company promised maximum gas to the power sector to ensure power supply to the consumers during this period.

Delivery of gas cargoes from Qatar has also been halted till June 16 due to the closure of Port Qasim’s RLNG terminals as Cyclone Biparjoy gradually nears Karachi.