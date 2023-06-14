Agritech Suspends Urea Production Amid Cyclone Biporjoy Threat

Agritech Limited (PSX: AGL) has suspended its urea plant operations as of June 13, 2023, the company informed Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

“The Urea Plant Operations of the Company will stand suspended with effect from June 13, 2023, due to the suspension of Gas supply as a result of the Cyclone Biporjoy threat alert which has hampered the birthing of RLNG Cargoes, thus curtailing RLNG flow to SNGPL and adversely affecting pipeline pack levels in the SNGPL system,” the filing stated.

The decision comes as a precautionary measure to safeguard safety and limit potential cyclone threats in the area. Meanwhile, the power sector is expected to receive gas supply as usual.