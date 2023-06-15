PTA Tells Mobile Companies to Prepare Anti-Cyclone Plan

Fearing losses due to the Biparjoy cyclone, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) directed telecom companies to prepare a plan to deal with any emergency situation.

PTA has directed telecom companies to prepare a backup plan for cyclone-affected areas and start implementing it.

Sources told ProPakistani that on the instructions of IT Minister Syed Aminul Haq, PTA officials held a meeting with representatives of telecom companies. The meeting deliberated on possible Biparjoy cyclone damage in coastal areas and measures to protect telecom infrastructure from it.

According to the sources, in this meeting, PTA instructed the telcos to ensure the availability of telecom services in any case during the Biparjoy cyclone, PTA has instructed the telecom companies to keep 8 to 12 hours of petrol backup.

The PTA has directed the telecom companies to keep their technical teams in storm-prone areas so that in case of any damage to the infrastructure, it can be repaired or replaced immediately.

IT Ministry officials say that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Ministry of IT and Telecom, and federal and provincial governments are on the same page and the situation is being monitored.

Telecom services were affected in the Murree incident and flood in 2022, so this time Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haq has directed to take preemptive measures.

According to sources, Aminul Haq has canceled his visit to Islamabad. He will stay in Karachi for the next two to three days and will monitor the situation regarding telecom services himself.