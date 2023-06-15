Saudi Arabia to Severely Punish Transporting Pilgrims Without Hajj Permit

The General Directorate of Public Security in Saudi Arabia has announced severe penalties for this involved in transporting pilgrims without Hajj permits.

According to the details, anyone who transports such pilgrims to Makkah will be committing a violation of Hajj regulations and instructions. This will result in imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to SR 50,000 for each illegally transported pilgrim.

The General Directorate also stressed that the fines will multiply with the number of violators transported.

In addition, the transporter’s vehicle will be seized as per the court ruling and if he is an expat, he will be deported after serving the jail term and paying the fine. In fact, expat will be banned to enter Saudi Arabia in the future.

The Directorate also urged nationals and residents to comply with the rules and regulations of Hajj and Umrah. It also warned against engaging in any fake Hajj campaign.

It advised them to report such campaigns by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the country.