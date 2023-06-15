Sharjah Announces Special Gifts for Renewing Vehicle Registration

Sharjah Police has launched a campaign to encourage timely vehicle registration renewal. Motorists who renew on time will receive gifts, and there will be special offers for motor insurance, vehicle inspection, and renewal.

The ‘Renew Your Vehicle’ campaign started on Thursday and uses Arabic, English, and Urdu to communicate the importance of timely renewal. It includes awareness initiatives, informative designs, media programs, and prizes for participants.

The Director of the Vehicle Licensing Department in Sharjah, Colonel Khaled Mohammed, underlined the campaign’s goal of promoting responsible vehicle ownership and safer roads.

In the first half of 2023, 263,804 vehicles were inspected across Sharjah. With 18 inspection sites available, vehicle owners have convenient access to renewal services.

The campaign will address accumulated traffic fines during the renewal process through random field inspections, social media broadcasts, and visual reminders.

To encourage fine settlement, Sharjah Government offers a 50 percent discount on traffic penalties before 31 March 2023. There is also a scheme for up to 35 percent off fines if paid within 60 days of the violation, or 25 percent off if paid within one year.