Asad Rehman Gilani Assumes Charge as Chairman NADRA

Asad Rehman Gilani assumed charge as Chairman NADRA here at NADRA Headquarters, Islamabad.

During his first day at the office, he visited different departments and instructed NADRA personnel to perform their duties efficiently and ensure uninterrupted services to the public.

Chairman NADRA expressed his determination to continue efforts to improve the provision of NADRA services and visit the NADRA Regional Head Offices to review the operational activities.

He directed the heads of all departments of NADRA to clear the backlog of ID Card printing over the weekend.

About Asad Rehman Gilani

Asad Rehman Gilani is an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). He joined the civil service in 1996 and boasts 27 years of experience. He is currently serving as the Federal Secretary for the Board of Investment (BOI) at PM Office.

He has degrees in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University, and Medicine from the King Edward Medical University Lahore.