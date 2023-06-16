Crossing the CX Boundaries: DTC and Zoom Pioneer Customer Experience Revolution in Pakistan

For the first time in Pakistan, DTC, in partnership with Zoom, held a groundbreaking round table conference on June 8th, 2023, at PC Hotel, Karachi.

The conference aimed to revolutionize customer experience (CX) in the industry by providing awareness of Zoom’s AI-powered contact center, particularly for the financial industry and dynamic customer engagement.

Key management figures from the banking industry and BPO united with DTC and Zoom to facilitate this groundbreaking dialogue.

“DTC recognizes the importance of embracing cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to deliver a superior customer experience,” said Adeel Dayo, CEO and founder of DTC, as he outlined the objective of this unique partnership with Zoom.

Prominent panelists shared valuable insights into the digital customer experience and the future of customer engagement through various banking channels.

Miss Shar Bano, Group Head of Digital Customer Experience at HBL, emphasized the need for advanced contact center technology and functionality to ensure a superior customer experience. She highlighted the innovative and flexible technology of contact centers as a necessity for every industry today and how Zoom’s AI-based contact center can enhance customer experience and engagement.

Mr. Sheryar Sheikh, Group Head of Customer Experience at JS Bank, shared the current experiences and challenges faced by banks in contact center solutions, which heavily impact overall customer experience. He also mentioned that personalized IVR would help the banking industry increase customer engagement and utilization of IVR self-service channels.

Mr. Kashif Rizvi, Sr. Director of IT Service Delivery at ibex Pakistan, shared thoughts on the importance of focusing on omnichannel functionality in contact centers for customer experience, along with AI.

Key topics discussed during the conference included enhancing customer engagement through advanced contact center solutions, optimizing efficiency and productivity with AI in customer service, leveraging AI and automation to drive personalization and customer satisfaction, strategies for seamless omnichannel support in the industry, the importance of dynamic and personalized IVR without having a dependency on technology, and case studies and success stories.

Zoom’s global leaders, who traveled from different parts of the world for this conference, shared global use cases and current trends in contact centers, especially for the financial industry.

Cecilia Canha, Zoom Contact Center Product Specialist from the UK, was the keynote speaker. She shared global trends and adoption in the Contact Center industry and suggested attendees opt to increase customer experience.

Similarly, Iqbal Javaid, Head of Contact Center Solutions UK and EMEA, presented the transformation of Zoom Contact Center and its innovation on flexible integrations with any banking service to increase self-service and ensure the customer experience.

Ahmed Yousef, Solution Engineer META & Pakistan, presented the Zoom Contact Center demo and briefed about the journey of Zoom Contact Center and ease of implementation. He also talked about the personalized experience of customers to engage with the bank.

Mounir Rachi, Channel Lead Zoom EMEA, and Pakistan appreciated the efforts of strategic partner DTC and ensured future investment in Pakistan to increase customer experience.

Hana Siddiqui, Zoom Country Manager Pakistan, welcomed all the attendees and greeted all guests who came from different parts of the world.

Adeel Dayo, CEO and founder of DTC, also thanked all the participants who joined the conference physically and virtually.

At Zoom’s first-ever event in Pakistan, the DTC team, gifted a historical Ajrak, an important part of Sindhi Culture, to all its guest speakers who joined from across EMEA as a symbol of gratitude for honoring them with their presence.

The conference marked a significant step towards “Crossing the CX Boundaries” in Pakistan, setting a new standard for customer experience in the industry. The collaboration between DTC and Zoom is a testament to their commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to deliver exceptional customer service.